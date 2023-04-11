Gillian Anderson gives sharp two-word retort to The Crown rumour

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gillian Anderson had just two words to say in response to a rumour about her role in The Crown: “Absolute b******s.”

The actor, 54, shared a news article on Twitter on Monday (10 April), that stated: “It’s been reported that The Crown producers have been ‘forced to rewrite their scripts’ after claims Gillian Anderson ‘refused’ to reprise her role as Margaret Thatcher for the sixth and final season of the hit Netflix show.”

In a quote tweet, Anderson issued her fierce two-word denial of the report.

Anderson played the former British prime minister in season four of The Crown, in a performance that won her an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Netflix has stated that Anderson was never scheduled to reprise her role in the forthcoming season.

The actor had dated The Crown’s showrunner Peter Morgan for four years from 2016 to 2020.

Speaking about the complexities of working alongside Morgan on the show and being in full costume as Thatcher, she previously told Harper’s Bazaar: “I smiled at [Morgan], as me, Gillian, smiling at her boyfriend, and he said, ‘This is Thatcher! This smile is Thatcher!’... And I’m like, ‘No! This smile is me!’”

Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan (Getty Images)

While she is not returning to The Crown, Anderson is reprising her role as sex therapist Jean Milburn in the fourth season of Sex Education, which is expected to arrive on Netflix later this year.