Gillian McKeith has explained her choice to wear her hair in braids while in the I’m a Celebrity jungle.

The TV personality made her debut as a surprise addition to the South Africa-based all-star edition of the programme on Monday (24 April).

Viewers quickly noticed that the former You Are What You Eat host had her hair in small, individual braids.

Ahead of her televised entry into the jungle, McKeith, 63, gave some insight into her styling decision and put it down to her previous experience on the show.

“I was bitten by a tick back in 2010,” she began her explanation to MailOnline. “I have quite thick hair and it burrowed under my hair at the neck, so I thought I'm not doing that again.”

She continued: “The tick bite was very painful. It stuck its pincer into my neck under the hair. It was like being sliced with a razor sharp knife.”

McKeith went on to name-check the show’s resident medic Bob McCarron for getting rid of the bug. Cautious of getting a tick stuck in her scalp for a second time, McKeith decided to style her hair in a way that might offer her some extra protection.

”Thank goodness for Bob – my saviour,” she continued. “But I didn't want to risk being attacked by a tick again, so I thought I'm going to put my hair in plaits.”

(ITV)

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Gillian McKeith for further comment.

During her time in the jungle in 2010, the presenter was faced with several Bushtucker Trials and once fainted during a rare live broadcast.

As well as her colourful responses to the tasks, McKeith is also remembered on the show for her feud with Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder.

Luckily, they have a chance to make new memories in this current all-star season, as they’ve been reunited once more.

I’m a Celebrity... South Africa airs nightly at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.