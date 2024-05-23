For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke’s travel series has been “shelved” as Pernice faces allegations of “abusive and threatening behaviour”, according to reports.

The BBC One series, Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures, which follows the Strictly Come Dancing stars around both Sicily and Spain, has reportedly been axed as Pernice faces a string of allegations concerning workplace misconduct.

According to The Sun, insiders at the BBC had discussed the future of the show, but Pernice was ultimately told it could not continue for a second season.

A source told the publication: “Giovanni and Anton had conversations about another travel show and had discussed where they could go next after their trips to Sicily and Spain.

“But Giovanni has now been told this won’t be happening and there will not be another series.

“It’s embarrassing because he’d actively hinted about getting another run but all discussions are off and he’s been told the show is on the scrap heap now.”

It comes after speculation that the 33-year-old professional dancer had quit Strictly Come Dancing while the BBC is understood to be “scouring years of footage” to look into the complaints of misconduct and criticism of his teaching style.

Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke in their adventure series ( BBC/BBC Studios )

Questions about the Italian performer’s behaviour began in January when Sherlock star Amanda Abbington reportedly requested footage of her rehearsals with the pro after she unexpectedly quit the show in 2023, and did not mention Pernice in her leaving message.

It was alleged earlier this year that the Italian dancer had caused difficulties with two other former celebrity partners on the show.

But Pernice, who has been a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing since 2015, has denied all claims of abuse and threatening behaviour in a statement shared on his Instagram posted on Sunday (19 May), which stated that he is looking to clear his name.

“You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week,” he said on Instagram.

BBC One series aired in March 2023 and followed dancers around Sicily and Spain ( BBC/BBC Studios )

Pernice described himself as “passionate”, “competitive” and “ambitious”, but rejected any claims that his behaviour had ever become “abusive”.

“I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be,” he said of his celebrity dance partners.

“This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners,” Pernice concluded, thanking his fans for their “continued love and support”.

Professional dancer is facing allegations over misconduct ( Getty Images )

It has been reported that Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh and former Love Island host Laura Whitmore, who previously said she was “uncomfortable” with Pernice, along with Abbington, had exchanged their respective “difficult experiences” with the dancer.

On 16 May, it was reported by The Sun that Pernice has officially quit the show. An internal memo listing this year’s professional dancers was allegedly circulated at the BBC without the Italian performer’s name on it. In a statement, the BBC said the casting for professional dancers for the 2024 show will be announced in due course.

The Independent has contacted Pernice and the BBC for comment.