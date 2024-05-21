Giovanni Pernice faces further misconduct allegations days after issuing denial

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice is facing more allegations of misconduct just days after he fiercely denied claims of abuse and threatening behaviour.

Dancer Korina Travis, 29, who has performed with Pernice in a professional capacity in the past, made further claims about the dancer’s conduct in an interview with The Sun.

Speculation over the professional dancer’s behaviour began in January when Sherlock star Amanda Abbington reportedly requested footage of her rehearsals with the pro after she unexpectedly quit the show in 2023, and did not mention Pernice in her leaving message.

The new allegation from dancer Travis comes just days after Pernice, 33, denied all claims of abuse and threatening behaviour in a statement shared on his Instagram, stating that he is looking to clear his name.

“You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week,” he said on Instagram.

Amanda Abbington and Pernice on ‘Strictly’ 2023 ( BBC )

Pernice described himself as “passionate”, “competitive” and “ambitious”, but rejected any claims that his behaviour had ever become “abusive”.

“I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be,” he said of his celebrity dance partners.

Pernice pictured with fellow ‘Strictly’ professionals in 2018 ( Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images )

“This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners,” Pernice concluded, thanking his fans for their “continued love and support”.

It was alleged earlier this year that the Italian dancer had caused difficulties with two other former celebrity partners during their time on the show.

Professional dancers Gorka Marquez and Anton Du Beke pictured with Pernice ( Getty Images )

It has been reported that Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh and former Love Island host Laura Whitmore, who previously said she was “uncomfortable” with Pernice, along with Abbington, had exchanged their respective “difficult experiences” with the dancer.

The Independent has contacted Pernice and the BBC for comment.

On 16 May, it was reported by The Sun that Pernice has officially quit the show. An internal memo listing this year’s professional dancers was allegedly circulated at the BBC without the Italian performer’s name on it. In a statement, the BBC said the casting for professional dancers for the 2024 show will be announced in due course.

Pernice pictured with his celebrity partner Debbie McGee in 2018 ( Getty Images )

Throughout the ongoing controversy Pernice has been supported by fans and by one of his former celebrity Strictly partners, Debbie McGee, whom he competed with on the show in 2017. She said back in January that she had the “best of times” working with Pernice during her stint on the competition. Despite the criticism of the dancer’s training methods, no formal complaint appears to have been filed with the BBC.