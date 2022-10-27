Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans have applauded Netflix for giving Girls5Eva a new streaming home.

The comedy series aired as a Peacock original for its first two seasons – released in 2021 and 2022, respectively – and has now been renewed for another series, only this time on Netflix.

Girls5Eva stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Phillips as members of a Nineties girl group who reunite in the present day with the hope of making it big once again.

The musical comedy was created by Meredith Scardino (previously behind Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). 30 Rock alumni Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Jeff Richmond serve as executive producers.

Fey, Carlock and Richmond issued a joint statement speaking about the show’s move to Netflix on Thursday (27 October).

“Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch. And we are endlessly grateful to our partners at NBCU for their boundless commitment,” they said.

“Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy. We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria [the characters’ names] to the global Netflix audience.”

Fans of the series have praised Netflix for rehoming Girls5Eva, with many people sharing their appreciation for the streaming giant on Twitter.

(Twitter)

“Wowowowow Netflix rescues Girls5Eva!” wrote one fan. Another added: “Girls4Eva has the feeling of a show that is going to become *massive* once it’s on Netflix, and that feels so so so depressing for Peacock.”

Someone else wrote: “Girls5eva always deserved better than what Peacock gave it, and will probably get attention in a whole new way on Netflix, but how did this deal HAPPEN.”

Another fan added: “People will finally watch the show us few Peacock subscribers adore and scream into the void about.”

(Twitter)

“Actually feeling so giddy about Girls5Eva being on Netflix now. That show is PHENOMENAL and so f***ing fresh and funny and has always deserved more love than it got,” said a fifth person.

As well as greenlighting a third season, Netflix will be acquiring the co-exclusive global streaming rights to the first two seasons of the comedy as well.

The announcement did not include a premiere date.