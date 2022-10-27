Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Matthew Perry says you can tell which season of Friends he’s on ‘lots of pills’

Actor has been candid about his behind-the-scenes struggle with addiction during his time on the sitcom

Annabel Nugent
Thursday 27 October 2022 16:40
Comments
Matthew Perry opens up about time Jennifer Aniston confronted him over addictions

Matthew Perry has said that fans can differentiate between the times he was drinking alcohol or taking drugs by watching Friends.

The actor – who played Chandler Bing in the 10-season comedy series, which ran from 1994 to 2004 – has opened up about his mental health struggles.

In his forthcoming autobiography Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry writes extensively about his widely publicised addiction to alcohol and painkillers.

Perry, 53, said that fans of the show can tell whether he was drinking alcohol or taking drugs by “gauging” his weight and tracking his facial hair throughout the show.

“You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,” Perry wrote in an extract from the book published by Page Six.

Recommended

“When I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills; when I have a goatee, it’s a lot of pills.”

In series three which aired in 1996, Perry’s character grows a goatee for part of the season.

Also in his autobiography, Perry writes about the medical emergency that caused him to exit the Netflix blockbuster Don’t Look Up, which he was due to star in opposite Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill.

The actor said that his heart stopped beating for five minutes due to a mixture of the anaesthetic drug propofol and the opioid hydrocodone.

Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox in 1996, the year ‘Friends’ began

(AFP via Getty Images)

Perry has also apologised for remarks he made about Keanu Reeves in his memoir, having written: “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing is out on 1 November.

Recommended

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in