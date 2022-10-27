Matthew Perry apologises for Keanu Reeves death jibe in new memoir

Matthew Perry has apologised for comments he made about fellow actor Keanu Reeves in his forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

In his book, the actor who rose to fame as Chandler Bing in the sitcom Friends wrote: “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

In his apology, the actor said: “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologise. I should have used my own name instead.”

