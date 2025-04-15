Gloria Hunniford forced to quit Celebrity Bake Off after being dashed to hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gloria Hunniford explained that she had to be dashed to the hospital when filming Celebrity Bake Off last summer.

The television presenter and Loose Women panellist, 85, is one of many famous faces taking part in the Stand Up to Cancer spin-off. Other celebrities involved include Amelia Dimoldenberg, Kate Garraway and Roman Kemp.

Hunniford was present throughout the majority of the show but had to pull out before the “Showstopper” round, with host Alison Hammond telling the other contestants that she was “feeling unwell but she wanted us to carry on anyway”.

However, Hunniford has since revealed that she had suffered a “terrible fall” backstage and had to be quickly sent off to a hospital to be checked over.

Speaking to The Mirror, she said: “I had a terrible fall at the end of the programme, so I never got to finish it.”

Talking about her showstopper piece, she added: “I thought my dice cake looked pretty good! For me, it looked amazing, considering I’d never baked before. And the theme was inspired by my dad, it was my mother’s recipe, which I really liked. I practiced it at home and gave it to my son for his birthday, so it really tied in with the family theme. I don’t think I would have won, but I was really pleased with it.”

( Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images )

During the show, the judges still attempted to give feedback on Hunniford’s piece which was an egg-free four-layer chocolate cake, filled with golden syrup and vanilla filling.

Paul Hollywood said: “I like the concept. The concept is being executed really well.”

Hammond added: “Such a shame Gloria wasn't feeling very well and wasn't able to tell the story.”

Hunniford further reflected on her time on the show in a video shared on Instagram where she said she was now “fine”.

“It was a real shame that I missed being there for the showstopper because, unfortunately, I had a fall and ended up in hospital for some screening – but I was fine,” she explained.

“And I wanted to say as well that I am a great, great supporter not only of the programme, which I adore but also of Stand Up to Cancer because not only, sadly, did I lose my gorgeous daughter to cancer but last year, very sadly as well, I lost my husband Stephen. So cancer is very foremost in our family in terms of support. And I think that the programme, and what it does through the programme, is absolutely brilliant.”

Thankfully Hunniford has appeared on television numerous times since the incident.

Viewers watching the Channel 4 show on Sunday would have seen Ghosts actor Jim Howick crowned as this week’s Star Baker.