The reason for weatherman Rob Marciano’s lengthy Good Morning America absence has been allegedly “revealed”.

Since 2014, Marciano has been employed as ABC’s senior meteorologist, providing extensive weather coverage across the network.

But GMA viewers noticed that Marciano has not been presenting from the studio since November 2022, with many social media users wondering why this was.

It’s now being claimed that Marciano has been “banned” from New York’s Times Square Studios, where GMA is filmed, after allegedly making a colleague feel “uncomfortable”.

A source told Page Six that Marciano was accused of “improper” behaviour and “was punished for it”.

While the alleged incident has not been divulged, it’s been claimed by a separate source that it occurred in the wake of Marciano’s divorce from his wife, Eryn, which was announced in July 2022.

This source said Marciano was struggling with the stress caused by the divorce, stating: “He made people feel uncomfortable. There was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events.

The outlet reports that Marciano was suspended from his position for a month, but that executive producer Simone Swink “still won’t allow him” back in the studio.

According to the first source, Marciano, who still appears on weather reports that are not filmed in the studio, “wants his old job back and to be allowed back in” to the studio.

However, it’s claimed that Swink is being “extra cautious” and “protective” after replacing former GMA boss Michael Corn, who was fired for the alleged sexual abuse of two women.

Rob Marciano has allegedly been banned’ from the ‘GMA’ studio (Shutterstock / Kathy Hutchins)

The Independent has contacted Marciano and GMA for comment.