Alastair Campbell has amused some Good Morning Britain viewers when he accidentally announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II on-air.

The former Labour Party spokesman made the blunder on his third day hosting the popular ITV morning show alongside Susanna Reid.

Campbell is filling in as co-presenter on a temporary basis throughout Mental Health Awareness Week, with ITV still searching for a permanent replacement for the recently departed Piers Morgan.

During this morning’s (12 May) episode, Campbell spoke to ex-footballer Vinnie Jones about grief, following the death of Jones’s wife Tanya in 2019.

“We talked a lot about Prince Philip after the death of the Queen,” said Campbell, only later realising his error.

A couple of minutes later, the presenter confirmed that he had indeed misspoken.

“I think I may have accidentally announced the death of the Queen. I meant Prince Philip, of course,” he said, seeing the lighter side of the slip-up.

Some viewers joked about the blunder on social media, with one person writing: “Ha off with his head!”

“Alastair Campbell just accidentally announced the death of the Queen on #GMB,” wrote someone else, alongside a “crying laughing” emoji.

