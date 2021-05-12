Good Morning Britain: Alastair Campbell ‘accidentally announces death of the Queen’ on third day hosting
Presenter realised his error and corrected himself minutes later
Alastair Campbell has amused some Good Morning Britain viewers when he accidentally announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II on-air.
The former Labour Party spokesman made the blunder on his third day hosting the popular ITV morning show alongside Susanna Reid.
Campbell is filling in as co-presenter on a temporary basis throughout Mental Health Awareness Week, with ITV still searching for a permanent replacement for the recently departed Piers Morgan.
During this morning’s (12 May) episode, Campbell spoke to ex-footballer Vinnie Jones about grief, following the death of Jones’s wife Tanya in 2019.
“We talked a lot about Prince Philip after the death of the Queen,” said Campbell, only later realising his error.
A couple of minutes later, the presenter confirmed that he had indeed misspoken.
“I think I may have accidentally announced the death of the Queen. I meant Prince Philip, of course,” he said, seeing the lighter side of the slip-up.
Some viewers joked about the blunder on social media, with one person writing: “Ha off with his head!”
“Alastair Campbell just accidentally announced the death of the Queen on #GMB,” wrote someone else, alongside a “crying laughing” emoji.
