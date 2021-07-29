Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford has expressed support for Olympic gymnast Simone Biles after she withdrew from the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Biles, widely regarded as the world’s best gymnast, announced her decision to withdraw from the event on Tuesday after only competing in one event, citing mental health concerns.

Speaking to Beresford and Charlotte Hawkins on the ITV chat show earlier today (29 July), guest Nadine Batchelor-Hunt said: “It’s clear something wasn’t right from the start of this Olympics.”

“On a serious note, it can be quite dangerous, you know if you’re not mentally prepared to go into a difficult routine you could really hurt yourself,” said Beresford during the broadcast.

“It’s very well known that USA gymnastics have been in some very dark times over the last few years. Simone Biles was there all the way through that. To deal with that and also the pandemic, it’s a true testament that she was actually there in the first place.”

Guest Iain Dale also spoke up in support of Biles.

“Over the last 48 hours, the people who are questioning her,” he said. “What right has anyone got to question somebody who is clearly in a very traumatic state at the moment?

“I think it’s outrageous that people think they can do this and almost revel in the controversy. I just think it’s wrong.”

The GMB panel are one of many to have spoken up in support of Biles following her exit from the competition.

Chelsea Handler, Uzo Aduba and Ellen DeGeneres were among the stars to speak out in the wake of her withdrawal.

You can follow live updates from the Tokyo Olympicshere.