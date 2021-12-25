Good Morning Britain viewers blast ‘montage of misery’ on Christmas Day episode

Good Morning Britain viewers were not impressed with one particular segment on the ITV show’s Christmas Day episode.

GMB broadcasted a pre-recorded festive edition this morning (25 December) with presenters Kate Garraway, Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard co-presenting.

Viewers of the daily show criticised the lack of festive cheer in one part of the episode, in which a montage looking back over 2021 was shown.

The segment featured stories about deaths from the pandemic, the Capitol riots, the George Floyd trial, the killing of Sarah Everard, political upset in Westminster and the refugee crisis.

It also had more positive moments, such as reports on the vaccine roll-out and Olympic triumphs.

One viewer reacted on Twitter, posting: “Nice montage of misery from #gmb this morning. Very uplifting!”

“#GMB depressing everyone on Christmas day,” added another.

A third said it was “just dire”, adding: “That was a complete waste of time.”

Elsewhere in the show, The Wanted performed and the presenters exchanged gifts.

The episode did have many positive reviews on Twitter, too. “@ITV @thismorning @GMB thank so much for the fantastic line up this morning,” tweeted one person. “As a non fan of the usual Christmas shows this has been a breath of fresh air!! Merry Christmas x x x.”

A second wrote: “Having the Dream Team on GMB waking us up and bringing us into Christmas Day was superb. Thank you Ben & Susanna & Kate. Your always the best. @gmb @benshephard @susannareid100 @kategarraway.”

GMB was recently revealed to be the most complained about show of 2021.

Ofcom saw a record number of complaints this year after receiving 150,00 in all.

Topping the list is Piers Morgan’s remarks on GMB about Meghan Markle following her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Dr Hilary Jones was also at the centre of the eighth most-complained about moment following an appearance on Good Morning Britain, in which he criticised a fake Covid-19 information leaflet that Richard Madeley went on to tear up.