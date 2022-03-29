GMB co-host Ranvir Singh leaves midway through episode due to ‘painful’ hayfever

Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh was replaced midway through the latest episode due to hayfever.

The presenter said she was suffering from the allergy, the symptoms of which include sneezing and itchy eyes, while appearing alongside Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley on Tuesday (29 March).

Singh, who said she was suffering from a sore face, was ultimately forced to step away, with Louisa James replacing her.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” Singh told her co-hosts, adding: “That’s why I look like this today. Apologies to those at home.”

“It’s five past seven, we have the rest of the day’s news now, and it’s no longer Ranvir,” Reid said.

James then added: “Ranvir is fine. Well, I think she’s going to be fine. We think she’s had a bit of an allergic reaction, she’s got a bit of a sore eye. But she’s just resting.”

Madeley had previously called Singh’s case of hayfever “the worst” that he’s ever seen.

Ahead of the broadcast, Singh described her hayfever as “painful”, writing on Twitter: “Anyone else got the worst most painful stinging hayfever they’ve ever had? I can barely keep my eyes open.”

She added: “If there was a vaccine for this I’d sign up asap.”