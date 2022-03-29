GMB co-host Ranvir Singh leaves midway through episode due to ‘painful’ hayfever
‘I don’t know what’s going on,’ she said
Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh was replaced midway through the latest episode due to hayfever.
The presenter said she was suffering from the allergy, the symptoms of which include sneezing and itchy eyes, while appearing alongside Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley on Tuesday (29 March).
Singh, who said she was suffering from a sore face, was ultimately forced to step away, with Louisa James replacing her.
“I don’t know what’s going on,” Singh told her co-hosts, adding: “That’s why I look like this today. Apologies to those at home.”
“It’s five past seven, we have the rest of the day’s news now, and it’s no longer Ranvir,” Reid said.
James then added: “Ranvir is fine. Well, I think she’s going to be fine. We think she’s had a bit of an allergic reaction, she’s got a bit of a sore eye. But she’s just resting.”
Madeley had previously called Singh’s case of hayfever “the worst” that he’s ever seen.
Ahead of the broadcast, Singh described her hayfever as “painful”, writing on Twitter: “Anyone else got the worst most painful stinging hayfever they’ve ever had? I can barely keep my eyes open.”
She added: “If there was a vaccine for this I’d sign up asap.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies