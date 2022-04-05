GMB viewers condemn Richard Madeley for asking why rape is a weapon of war

Richard Madeley has been criticised for questioning why rape is considered a weapon of war.

On the 4 April edition of Good Morning Britain, Madeley was discussing the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine amid reports of sexual violence from Russian soldiers.

Talking to guest Chip Chapman who is a former senior adviser to US central command about the war, Madeley said: “Chip, we’ve said something that was widely reported this morning, that rape was used as a weapon of war. How exactly is rape a weapon of war?”

The Geneva Convention explicitly states: “Women shall be especially protected against any attack on their honour, in particular against rape, enforced prostitution, or any form of indecent assault.”

A day earlier, the British ambassador to the Ukraine wrote on Twitter: “Rape is a weapon of war. Though we don’t yet know the full extent of its use in Ukraine it’s already clear it was part of (Russian) arsenal. Women raped in front of their kids, girls in front of their families, as a deliberate act of subjugation. Rape is a war crime.”

Viewers of the breakfast show were critical of Madeley’s line of questioning, calling out the presenter on social media.

One viewer reacted by saying: “How is Richard Madeley still employed?”

Another also said: “So Richard Madeley asked how rape can be seen as a weapon of war? This is a national broadcast journalist. And then people are surprised why gender-based violence is not taken seriously?”

One viewer called on ITV to replace the veteran presenter: “Get rid of him, please.”

He was also condemned by another GMB fan who wrote on social media: “I’ve never known a presenter ask such stupid questions.”

In recent days, various human rights groups have been gathering testimonies from people inside Ukraine claiming that Russian soldiers have been raping and sexually assaulting civilians. There have also been reports of mass executions and torture.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general and the International Criminal Court have both said that they will open investigations into the reports of sexual violence.

US president Joe Biden has also called on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to be tried for war crimes.

The Independent has reached out to representatives of Richard Madeley for comment.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.