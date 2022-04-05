✕ Close Zelensky accuses Russian army of killing and 'torturing' civilians in Bucha

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has said that the killings in Bucha are the "tip of the iceberg" of Russia's war crimes.

Speaking at a press conference in Warsaw with Liz Truss, the UK foreign secretary, Mr Kuleba said that the "horrors" in Bucha and other towns and cities demanded tougher sanctions.

"I can tell you without exaggeration but with great sorrow that the situation in Mariupol is much worse compared to what we've seen in Bucha and other towns and villages nearby Kyiv,” he said.

Meanwhile, the White House said the atrocities committed by Russian forces in Bucha were part of a deliberate plan to inflict terror on civilians.

The US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said: “We do not believe that this is just a random accident, or the rogue act of a particular individual – we believe that this was part of the plan.”

Moscow continues to deny responsibility for civilian murders carried out during war.