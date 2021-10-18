Susanna Reid has been praised for “closing down” her Good Morning Britain co-host Richard Madeley.

Madeley returned to present the ITV show alongside Reid on Monday (18 October).

During the episode, Conservative MP Stephen Barclay was invited on to discuss a report that the government’s delayed response to Covid-10 “cost lives”.

Madeley proceeded to surmise viewer feedback to the government’s actions, stating: “I have to say the majority of people are surprisingly forgiving and are actually saying they understand the reasons for some of the mistakes wasn’t malpractice, but it was basically scientific ignorance.

“There are others, however who are extremely angry, particularly those who lost loves ones in care homes. But on the whole, you seem to be getting away with it.”

Here, Reid interjected: “Sorry, I take issue with that. There’s a litany of mistakes. I’m afraid you haven’t got away with anything. As this report shows too many things were done too late. But we appreciate your time.”

“Thank heavens for @susannareid100, at least she was trying to hold the minister to account unlike Madeley just desperate to sweep it under the carpet,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “Susanna Reid...well done for summing it up and closing it down.”

Susanna Reid ‘took issue’ with Richard Madeley point on ‘Good Morning Britain’ (Twitter)

One viewer, referencing Madeley’s comparisons to Steve Coogan’s comedy creation Alan Partridge, added: “Reid just put Alan Partridge on the naughty step!”

Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden replied: “Good work @susannareid100 they only get away with it if we let them...and you didn’t.”

However, many defended Madeley, highlighting that the broadcaster wasn’t expressing his own opinion about the government. but was merely referencing the feedback received from GMB viewers.