Robert Rinder became tearful on Good Morning Britain today (1 December) after watching the show’s anti-loneliness campaign video.

The ITV programme is running its charitable campaign, 1 Million Minutes, for the sixth year in a row to support those who are isolated at Christmas. The campaign sees members of the public donate their time to charities such as Alzheimer’s Society, Grief Encounter, Crisis, Re-Engage and Chatty Cafe Scheme.

Directed by the actor Colin Salmon – who has starred in series such as Intelligence and Silent Witness – the film sees an elderly man named Bob visiting his allotment. He is shown feeling a bit blue as he spends time alone in his shed, looking at what appear to be his widow’s gardening gloves, children’s drawings and family photos.

Bob is soon visited by his friends at the allotment who surprise him with Christmas lights, hugs and tea.

A message reads: “A simple act of kindness can change someone’s life.”

In the GMB studio, as the hosts appeared back on screen, Rinder was visibly moved by the clip. “You’re broken,” said his co-presenter Susanna Reid.

Rinder, a guest host on the show, said: “Just watching that and how much that’s affected me and should affect every viewer is just…”

He added that it’s more important now than ever to be “alongside each other”.

Viewers praised Rinder for showing his emotions, with one person tweeting: “Please make Judge Rinder a permanent presenter. Him and Susanna are fantastic.”

“Absolutely don’t blame Judge Rinder for crying at all, I was sobbing my eyes out about 3 seconds into that little film,” added another.

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays at 6am on ITV.