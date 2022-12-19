Jump to content

GMB viewers baffled after ambient music plays over junior doctors strike debate

Discussion with guest Dr Vivek Trivedi was drowned out by soothing music

Peony Hirwani
Monday 19 December 2022 07:14
Comments
(GMB)

Good Morning Britain viewers are confused after ambient music played over the NHS strike debate this morning.

The music was played during a panel discussion that included Daily Mail editor Andrew Pierce and Dr Vivek Trivedi, who were speaking about the junior doctor’s strike ballot.

Soon after the interruption, GMBs official Twitter page ended up posting original clips of the debate where Dr Trivedi, who is the BMA junior doctors committee co-chair, said: “Poor pay and working conditions are causing doctors to leave the profession or move abroad.”

On social media, viewers were confused by what appeared to be a technical glitch, with some joking the discussion was being “censored”.

“Can the doctor REPEAT his whole speech? We didn’t hear it!” one viewer tweeted.

“I thought it was just me,” another wrote. “Bless them they had no idea.”

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

More to follow...

