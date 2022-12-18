Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fleur East talked about how it’s been difficult having “big life moments” without her late father ahead of one of her dances during theStrictly Come Dancing 2022 final on Saturday night (17 December).

The singer, who scored two perfect 40s in the grand finale but was beaten to the Glitterball Trophy by presenter Hamza Yassin, also said the BBC series was her father’s favourite show.

In a VT shown before East and her pro partner Vito Coppola took to the dancefloor, she spoke of how much the competition meant to her family.

“When I spoke to family I said, ‘I have to do his because this was dad’s favourite show,’” she said. “Truthfully, it’s been really, really hard, so hard, living life and having all these big life moments without him there.”

Following her Show Dance, to “Find Me” by Sigma featuring Birdy, East thanked Strictly and its fans for making her feel wonderful again, following the death of her father in 2020. “Thank you for bringing happiness and joy back into my family’s life. We needed this,” she said.

East’s father, Malcolm “Max” East, died two years ago, at the start of lockdown in March 2020, after suffering a heart attack.

Head judge Shirley Ballas told East on Saturday night’s show: “I think your dad would be so proud of you. Well done darling.”

