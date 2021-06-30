Gogglebox star Pete McGarry died from cancer days after being told he had six months to live, his wife Linda has revealed.

The TV personality died at the weekend aged 71. He was surrounded by his family, including his wife who starred on the Channel 4 programme with him.

A statement issued on behalf of the family at the time of his death said McGarry’s death followed “after a short illness”.

Linda, 71, has since confirmed that McGarry had been diagnosed with bowel cancer earlier this year. Her husband had undergone an operation to remove the tumour, however, was still told he had six months to live.

McGarry died only days after.

Speaking to The Sun, Linda said: “Pete was a lovely man and I was so lucky to have him for 25 years. I said to him, ‘We’ve not only been 25 years, it’s been day and night with each other.’ He was my life.”

She added: “When they told Pete he only had six months, I said to him, ‘We have done things that nobody else would ever do in a life time.’

“We’ve been to marvellous places. He was so proud of George when he was on Big Brother too.”

(Channel 4)

McGarry is survived by Linda and two sons, including George, his two daughters and his grandchildren.

Linda and McGarry were both foster parents, having fostered more than 100 children since 2000.

The pair, who are based in Clacton, joined Gogglebox at the start of its second series in 2013.

They temporarily left the show, but returned for its seventh run in 2016 and have remained regular fixtures ever since.

A number of Pete’s fellow Gogglebox stars have paid tribute, with Tom Malone Jr writing: “Thoughts and prayers to his family. He’ll be missed.”

Giles and Mary said they were “very sad to hear of the death of Gogglebox’s Pete”.

Dave and Shirley called him “a loved member of Gogglebox”, adding: “Thinking of Linda and all the family in such sad times.”