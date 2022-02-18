Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee addressed their absence from the screen while promoting the show’s return.

The entertainment series returned to Channel 4 on Friday (18 February) for a brand new series.

Fans rejoiced as they caught up with their favourite personalities from the show, including friends Jenny and Lee.

Ahead of the episode, they wrote on their shared Instagram account: “It’s here. It’s Friday it’s Gogglebox. We’re back, sorry.”

Alongside the caption, they posted a series of laugh-cry emojis.

They fans replied by expressing their excitement to see them in action in the series, which showcases their stars’ reactions to the TV events of the week.

Jenny and Lee, who have been best friends for two decades, swiftly became Gogglebox fan favourites after making their debut on the Channel 4 entertainment series in 2014.

Jenny and Lee on ‘Gogglebox’ (Channel 4)

Viewers of the last series expressed concern when Jenny and Lee failed to show up in an episode that debuted a new family.

Many feared that the pair had been sidelined in favour of giving the new presences more screen time, However, it was revealed the duo were just taking a break.