Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee apologise to fans as series returns to Channel 4
Viewers have been waiting to catch up with the favourites
Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee addressed their absence from the screen while promoting the show’s return.
The entertainment series returned to Channel 4 on Friday (18 February) for a brand new series.
Fans rejoiced as they caught up with their favourite personalities from the show, including friends Jenny and Lee.
Ahead of the episode, they wrote on their shared Instagram account: “It’s here. It’s Friday it’s Gogglebox. We’re back, sorry.”
Alongside the caption, they posted a series of laugh-cry emojis.
They fans replied by expressing their excitement to see them in action in the series, which showcases their stars’ reactions to the TV events of the week.
Jenny and Lee, who have been best friends for two decades, swiftly became Gogglebox fan favourites after making their debut on the Channel 4 entertainment series in 2014.
Viewers of the last series expressed concern when Jenny and Lee failed to show up in an episode that debuted a new family.
Many feared that the pair had been sidelined in favour of giving the new presences more screen time, However, it was revealed the duo were just taking a break.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies