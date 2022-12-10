Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gogglebox fans were left shocked by some unexpected news featured in the latest episode.

Viewers thinking they were tuning into a regular instalment of the Channel 4 entertainment series were surprised by not one, but two pregnancy announcements.

At one stage, revealing the news to the audience, Ellie showed an ultrasound scan to her sister Izzi, stating: “I went for a scan on Saturday. That’s the picture.”

Joking at the speed in which Izzi looked at the photo, Ellie said: “When I showed mum the picture she said, ‘’Oh, can I take a picture’ – and you didn’t even look at it for two minutes.”

Izzi replied: “I did! I told you where the things were, I’ll stare at it a bit longer just to make you happy.”

Ellie has been dating Nat Eddleston since 2018. In April, Ellie temporarily left the series after Eddleston was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident.

Meanwhile, in the same episode, Pete Sandiford announced that he and his wife Paige Yemonans were expecting their second baby.

In emotional scenes, Sandiford was shown telling his son Jimmy that he was going to have younger sibling.

‘Gogglebox stars Ellie Warner and Pete Sandiford (Channel 4 )

“You’re going to have to make the most of the attention Jimbers, now you’re going to have a little brother or sister coming,” he said, adding: “You’re going to have to milk it.”

Viewers couldn’t get enough of the happiness, with one writing: “Two baby announcements in an hour ep, How exciting, congrats both.”

“What lovely news,” another wrote, with an additional viewer writing: “Couldn’t believe it.”