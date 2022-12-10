Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Gogglebox viewers left stunned by two ‘exciting’ baby announcements in one episode

One unsuspecting fan said they ‘couldn’t believe it’

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 10 December 2022 09:09
Comments
Gogglebox star Ellie Warner’s boyfriend cameos in series after hit-and-run accident

Gogglebox fans were left shocked by some unexpected news featured in the latest episode.

Viewers thinking they were tuning into a regular instalment of the Channel 4 entertainment series were surprised by not one, but two pregnancy announcements.

At one stage, revealing the news to the audience, Ellie showed an ultrasound scan to her sister Izzi, stating: “I went for a scan on Saturday. That’s the picture.”

Joking at the speed in which Izzi looked at the photo, Ellie said: “When I showed mum the picture she said, ‘’Oh, can I take a picture’ – and you didn’t even look at it for two minutes.”

Izzi replied: “I did! I told you where the things were, I’ll stare at it a bit longer just to make you happy.”

Recommended

Ellie has been dating Nat Eddleston since 2018. In April, Ellie temporarily left the series after Eddleston was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident.

Meanwhile, in the same episode, Pete Sandiford announced that he and his wife Paige Yemonans were expecting their second baby.

In emotional scenes, Sandiford was shown telling his son Jimmy that he was going to have younger sibling.

‘Gogglebox stars Ellie Warner and Pete Sandiford

(Channel 4 )

“You’re going to have to make the most of the attention Jimbers, now you’re going to have a little brother or sister coming,” he said, adding: “You’re going to have to milk it.”

Viewers couldn’t get enough of the happiness, with one writing: “Two baby announcements in an hour ep, How exciting, congrats both.”

Recommended

“What lovely news,” another wrote, with an additional viewer writing: “Couldn’t believe it.”

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in