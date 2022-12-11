Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gogglebox’s latest episode concluded with a tribute to publicist Lesley Land, who has died aged 47.

The popular Channel 4 show aired a new episode on Friday 9 December, which concluded with a photo of Land.

The image was accompanied by the words: “In loving memory – Lesley Land, 1981 - 2022.”

Land worked on Gogglebox for more than eight years, along with other Channel 4 projects such as The Big Narstie Show and The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan.

She died on Friday (2 December). A cause of death was not disclosed, but Variety reports that she died “unexpectedly” at home.

In a statement at the time, Channel 4 said that everyone who worked at the broadcaster was “deeply saddened” by the news.

“Lesley was a wonderful friend, a generous colleague and made tremendous fun wherever she went,” the statement said.

“But ultimately family was at the core of Lesley’s life. Our hearts go out to them at this devastating time. Much loved by all who knew her, she will be sorely missed.”

Channel 4’s statement added that Land had also “never been prouder” than when working on comedian David Baddiel’s documentary on antisemitism, Jews Don’t Count.

“She was simply a joy: fun and upbeat and insightful and boundlessly energetic,” Baddiel told Broadcast. “I was very much looking forward to working with her again, and very sad that now I won’t.”

Writer and director Russell T Davies, who worked with Land on Doctor Who, said there was “no one you’d rather be with when pushing a Dalek up a ramp at 3am”.

“Of course, her uncle, Michael Grade, famously cancelled Doctor Who back in the Eighties. ‘To hell with him!’ she’d say, hooting, loving him dearly,” he recalled.

Many more in the film, TV and radio industries paid tribute on social media.

“Shocked by the devastating news... sending love & my heartfelt sympathy to the family of Lesley Land,” wrote radio presenter Kevin Hughes on Twitter.

“You are all in my thoughts today. May her memory be a blessing. I cherish all my memories of fun times & pop nights. Rest In Peace, dear LL.”

“Thinking of the friends, colleagues and family of the great Lesley Land,” wrote Heat magazine’s entertainment editor Boyd Hilton.

“One of the best people, who was so brilliant at her job. It was always a total joy to see her and catch up about TV, showbiz, Arsenal, life... Rest well, La Land. May her memory be a blessing.”

Land is survived by her mother Anita, her father Brook, and her brother.