Gogglebox casts new family after complaints about lack of Scots

Gogglebox is casting a new family after audiences and politicians complained about the lack of Scottish people on the show.

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross asked Channel 4 during a Scottish affairs committee meeting why there wasn’t a Scottish family currently on the show.

Ross went on to say it was “just crazy” that a Scottish family had not appeared on the popular reality series since 2016.

In response, Channel 4 has written to MPs to say producers are searching for a “suitable Scottish family” to appear on Gogglebox.

Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4 said: “The casting period is already under way and will run up to Christmas. The ambition is to identify at least one Scottish family who will become part of the Gogglebox cast for the next series, which will air in the new year.”

She also said that the broadcaster had a “dedicated casting team” for finding the new family.

Mahon also detailed how half of the complaintsGogglebox received during its last season were regarding the lack of Scots on the show.

Pete Wishart MP, chairman of the Scottish Affairs Committee, celebrated Channel 4’s decision. “We are bursting at the seams with talent in Scotland, and I am pleased to hear Channel 4’s efforts to harness this potential,” he said.

He added: “A theme which came up in our evidence session was the lack of a Scottish family on Gogglebox. It is clear some have approached the channel with similar concern, often offering themselves as an option. I am therefore pleased to see a dedicated team tasked with this and look forward to seeing the successful family on our screens in the new series.”

Gogglebox airs on Friday nights on Channel 4 at 9pm.