Gogglebox pays tribute as star ‘Mummy’ Pat Webb dies, aged 75

Gogglebox has paid tribute to former star “Mummy” Pat Webb, who has died after a “long illness” aged 75

Webb’s son, Stephen Lustig-Webb, who was on the Channel 4 entertainment show for a total of 10 years, announced the news on Monday (29 January), sharing a photo of himself alongside his mum.

Alongside her son, Webb featured on three series from 2017 to 2018. Lustig-Webb left the show in 2023 after signing up to the latest series of Dancing on Ice. However, due to an ankle injury sustained during rehearsals, he had to withdraw from the show.

Lustig-Webb wrote in tribute:: “Mummy Pat, you were one in a million, took everyone at face value, would share your last fiver with a stranger, the salt of the earth and the absolute centre of our world! Rest in peace mum.”

A statement from the show read: “We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Mummy Pat Webb passed away this weekend at the age of 75 after a long illness.

‘Pat was a much loved cast member on the show from series 10 -12 alongside her son Stephen. Mummy Pat will be remembered and missed by her children Stephen, Denise, Sharon, Beverley and the extended family.

“Our thoughts are with the family who have requested privacy at this sad time.’

On social media, tributes are pouring in for Webb, who joined her son on the show when he ex-partner Chris Steed stepped down. After Pat left, Lustig-Webb appeared on the series alongside his husband Daniel.

Speaking about his decision to quit the show ahead of what was set to be an appearance on the latest series of ITV skating competition Dancing on Ice, Lustig-Webb said in a state,ent: “It’s 10 years and it’s time to move on and see what else is out there.

We filmed our final scenes last series and it’s already been shown already. There have been a few opportunities in the pipeline but I’m not going to say too much just yet.”

‘Gogglebox’ star Stephen Lustig-Webb alongside his late mother Pat (Instagram)

Shortly after it was revealed he would be on Dancing on Ice, the show announced he had to quit after breaking his ankle, an injury that required surgery.

A spokesperson for the series said at the time: ‘”Stephen Lustig-Webb has had to withdraw from the show due to an injury he sustained to his ankle during training.

“He is still very much a part of the Dancing On Ice family, we will be helping to support Stephen and we wish him well with his recovery.”