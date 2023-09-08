Gogglebox stars Stephen Webb and husband Daniel Lustig have recorded a special message to their fans after announcing their departure from the popular Channel 4 show after a decade and teased their next move.

In the video, the couple said: “We thought we would put out this special little video for the fans of the show, just to say thank you for all your love and support over the years.

“It really has meant a lot and we just wanted to do this video to say thank you to you guys. If you do get withdrawal symptoms, we are available on Netflix, or come and get your hair cut in the salon.”