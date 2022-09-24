Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The stars of Gogglebox were left in tears watching Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

During Friday (23 September) night’s episode of the Channel 4 show, the households across the UK tuned in to see the monarch be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on Monday (19 September).

Preparing themselves for an emotional viewing, Lee Riley was shown handing his friend Jenny Newby two boxes of tissues.

Mary Wood, meanwhile, commented that King Charles looked “waxen with grief”.

“No matter how old your parents are, it’s never going to be easy, is it?” Lee Sandiford said to his sister Sophie.

The Gogglebox stars then said that they were “moved” by the sound of the choir.

“I don’t know if I am a royalist, but it’s very moving, isn’t it, to just look at them even just as a family,” Sophie commented.

“Everybody really is doing her proud today,” her brother replied.

It was the procession to Windsor Castle after the funeral and the sight of the Queen’s corgis Muick and Sandy that proved to be the most emotional moments, however.

The Queen’s corgis ahead of her funeral (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“So now she’s going to leave London for the last time,” a teary-eyed Wood said, while Newby echoed: “That’s it for her, the last journey. Time you put your feet up.”

When the corgis were shown, many of the families looked particularly upset, with Riley covering his eyes as he cried and Newby saying: “I bet they’re looking about, saying, ‘Where’s she gone? Where is she?’ They know, don’t they? They know.”

As the crown received by the Queen at her coronation were taken back by the Dean of Windsor, Pete said: “I don’t know why, that’s really upsetting me.”

“Well if you think, she’s had them for 70 years,” Sophie said as she comforted her brother.