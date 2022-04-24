Gogglebox stars ‘traumatised’ after watching explicit sex scene involving a duck: ‘There’s feathers everywhere!’
‘I’ll never see a duck in the same way again,’ said Sid
The Gogglebox households were left traumatised after being made to watch an x-rated scene involving a woman and a duck.
During Friday (22 April) night’s episode of the Channel 4 series, the families tuned into Apple TV+’s new feminist anthology series Roar.
The series is based on Cecelia Ahern’s short story collection, with the families watching “The Woman Who Was Fed By a Duck” starring Merritt Wever, which featured a scene in which a woman is pleasured by a duck.
“I’ll never see a duck in the same way again,” said Sid.
As a clip was shown in which the duck proposition the woman, new Gogglebox star Roisin said: “This can’t go where I think it’s going to go”, while her partner Joe added: “What the f*** is going on?”
The duck then asked her to “take off your pants”, with the Gogglebox cast gasping and Helena saying: “No, shut up. Give over.”
“The duck can’t physically…” questioned Giles, while Mary assured him: “Well he can, he can use his beak as a penetrative tool.”
“Bloody hell, I’ve seen it all now,” said Shirley as the scene reached its dramatic climax. “There’s feathers everywhere.”
Mary then added: “It’s terrible. Really bad. It’s the worst programme I’ve ever seen.”
Gogglebox airs Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies