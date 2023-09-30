Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Gogglebox mainstay Sandra Martin has announced the death of her sister.

Martin, 61, joined the Channel 4 reality series, which sees members of the public sitting down to watch the week’s TV, for its first season in 2013. She remained on the programme for four years, exiting the show in 2017.

The TV personality shared the sad news of the death of her sister, Jennifer Richards, on social media this week.

Sharing photographs of herself with Richards, Martin wrote: “My sister Jennifer Richards has passed away… I love you Jen.”

In the caption to another photo of the siblings together, she added: “RIP JENNIFER RICHARDS.”

Martin was met with support from fans of Gogglebox who shared their sympathies. “So sorry to hear this. My thoughts and prayers with you all,” one person wrote.

Another added: “So sorry for your loss. Peace to you and your family.”

In a later post, Martin invited her followers to join a memorial held in honour of her sister, which is taking place on Monday 2 October at 4pm.

The memorial will be held at Livesey Memorial Hall, 225 Perry Hill, SE6 4HD.

Martin had appeared on Gogglebox alongside her friend Sandi Bogle, who left the show in 2016. Martin remained on the sofa for one more season, this time with her daughter, Chanchez.

She left the show in 2017, the same year that Bogle entered the Celebrity Big Brother house as a contestant.

Earlier this year, Martin spoke with The Sun to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Gogglebox, which aired its first ever episode in March 2013.

“I got more than everybody else because everybody else was working, but I was on benefits, and I was the best one that was making the show,” Martin told the publication.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I got the contract, and they paid my rent, council tax, TV licence, electricity, gas, all the bills you need. That left me with about £500 a week to do what I wanted – hair, taxis, nails, takeaways.”

Gogglebox stars were recently left heartbroken over the departure of one of the show’s original cast members.

Hairdresser Stephen Webb – who joined the show’s first season – announced that he and husband Daniel Lustig-Webb will not be returning to the show, which returned for its 22nd series on Friday (8 September).

“After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox,” Webb wrote, adding: “We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities.”

The couple thanked Channel 4 and production company Studio Lambert “for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show”.