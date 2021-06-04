Former Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr has surprised fans by revealing an unlikely new career path.

The reality star appeared on the hit Channel 4 series for more than six years, alongside his family, before quitting earlier this year.

Shelving and supplies retailer BiGDUG announced in a light-hearted video that Malone is now their “Head of Chair Testing”, thanks to his experience on the Gogglebox sofa.

“Want to know what it’s like to be a grown man paid to test chairs?” asks Malone in a voiceover. “Check this out.

“After all my years on Gogglebox getting really good at sitting on my arse, BiGDUG offered me a new job sitting on my arse. It’s a hard life being a chair tester but you know we make it work.”

Read more:

Malone will now test out different seats and stools and share his reviews on social media.

Last month, Malone announced his departure from Gogglebox, writing on Instagram: “So after 6 and a half years it’s finally time to put down the remote, and to say goodbye.”

“I’ve loved every minute and I’m eternally grateful to @channel4 and @studiolambert for allowing me to be a part of the show. But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it’s time to explore them.”

Gogglebox airs at 9pm on Friday on Channel 4.