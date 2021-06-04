Gogglebox star Tom Malone reveals unlikely new job, just weeks after leaving the series
Former Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr has surprised fans by revealing an unlikely new career path.
The reality star appeared on the hit Channel 4 series for more than six years, alongside his family, before quitting earlier this year.
Shelving and supplies retailer BiGDUG announced in a light-hearted video that Malone is now their “Head of Chair Testing”, thanks to his experience on the Gogglebox sofa.
“Want to know what it’s like to be a grown man paid to test chairs?” asks Malone in a voiceover. “Check this out.
“After all my years on Gogglebox getting really good at sitting on my arse, BiGDUG offered me a new job sitting on my arse. It’s a hard life being a chair tester but you know we make it work.”
Malone will now test out different seats and stools and share his reviews on social media.
Last month, Malone announced his departure from Gogglebox, writing on Instagram: “So after 6 and a half years it’s finally time to put down the remote, and to say goodbye.”
“I’ve loved every minute and I’m eternally grateful to @channel4 and @studiolambert for allowing me to be a part of the show. But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it’s time to explore them.”
Gogglebox airs at 9pm on Friday on Channel 4.
