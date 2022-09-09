Gogglebox: Channel 4 explains decision not to cancel episode day after Queen Elizabeth II’s death
‘Channel 4 exists to offer viewers an alternative and that is particularly important at times like this,’ said a spokesperson
Channel 4 has announced that Friday night’s instalment of Gogglebox will go ahead as usual.
The confirmation comes amid widespread schedule changes across the main broadcasters in response to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
On Thursday (8 September), it was announced that the Queen had died in Balmoral at the age of 96.
While Channel 4 had cancelled much of its scheduled programming in the immediate aftermath of the news, the broadcaster’s bosses have revealed that Gogglebox will air as usual on Friday.
A spokesman said, per The Mirror: “Channel 4 exists to offer viewers an alternative and that is particularly important at times like this.
“Gogglebox is a much loved national institution and it will air as planned tonight bringing a valuable sense of continuity for many of our viewers.”
Alex Mahon, Channel 4’s chief executive, said: “On behalf of Channel 4, we are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen and our thoughts and condolences are with her family and the whole country.
“For over 70 years, she has united this nation, supporting the right of everyone to have the opportunity to succeed and celebrating the rich diversity of our communities.”
In the wake of the monarch’s death, a host of celebrities from across the world of film, TV and music, including Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Dame Helen Mirren, and Daniel Craig, paid tribute to the Queen.
Follow the latest updates as the world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies