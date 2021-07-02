Among the new films and series added to Disney Plus this morning, one new addition has viewers particularly excited: The Golden Girls.

The Golden Girls ran from 1985 to 1992, and focused on the exploits of four older women (Beatrice Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty) who share a home in Miami.

Over the course of its 180-episode, seven-season run, the show won 11 Emmys, four Golden Globes, and was Emmy-nominated 68 times.

Prior to its arrival on Disney Plus, the series had been unavailable to stream in the UK without purchasing individual seasons.

Subscribers to the streaming service shared their enthusiasm about the news on social media.

“Omg it’s Golden Girls day,” tweeted one fan.

“Let’s not forget that today is a momentous day,” wrote another. “It is officially ‘Thank you for being a friend’ day if you have Disney+. The glorious #GoldenGirls have landed.”

“Haven’t watched Golden Girls since it aired on Channel 4 decades ago,” wrote someone else. “Oh my god, it comes out all guns blazing from the first episode. So good!”

