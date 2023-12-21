Golden Globes announce host for 2024 awards show

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Comedian and actor Jo Koy will host the Golden Globes in 2024, with the awards show’s producers praising his “infectious energy and relatable humor”.

Last year, Joy starred as a struggling actor in Jay Chandrasekhar’s Easter Sunday, the first major studio production to feature an all-Filipino ensemble.

He has also released five stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, including his most recent Netflix special Live From The Los Angeles Forum.

The full list of nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes was released earlier this month. Films in contention for trophies include Barbie, which leads the pack with eight followed by Oppenheimer (eight), Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things (seven each).

Meanwhile, in the TV categories, Succession is the most nominated series, with a total of nine, followed by The Bear and Only Murders in the Building, which have five apiece.

This year’s crop of contenders were announced by Cedric the Entertainer and That ’70s Show actor Wilmer Valderrama.

The Globes are recovering after scandal and several troubled years, including one without a broadcast. The show will take place on 7 January and will mark Koy’s first major award show hosting gig.

Jo Koy attends the ‘Easter Sunday’ premiere in 2022 (2022 Invision)

“We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood’s award season,” said Helen Hoehne, Golden Globes president, in a statement Thursday. “We know Jo is bringing his A-game.”

“I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year,” Koy added in a statement. “This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud.”

The Globes’ voting body has now grown to 300 members, following backlash after a 2021 report in the Los Angeles Times found there were zero Black members in the group that was then composed of only 87 foreign journalists.

The 81st Golden Globes will be the first major broadcast of awards season, with a new home on CBS.

The Globes had long been one of the highest-profile awards season broadcasts, second only to the Oscars. Before the pandemic, it was still pulling in around 19 million viewers. The show was touted as a boozy, A-list party whose hosts often took a more irreverent tone than their Academy counterparts.

Additional reporting by Associated Press