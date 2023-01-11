Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

House of the Dragon‘s showrunner expressed surprise after winning Best Television Drama at the Golden Globes.

On Tuesday (10 January), the Game of Thrones prequel beat out competition from Apple TV’s Severance, and Netflix’s The Crown, Better Caul Saul and Ozark.

Miguel Sapochnik accepted the award alongside actors Milly Alcock and Emma D’Arcy, who played two versions of Princess Rhaneyra, and admitted he didn’t think the show would be victorious.

While Sapochnik did not say who he believed would win, he heaped praise upon Severance.

The show was not the favourite to win the series. Experts predicted Better Call Saul and Ozark had a fighting chance considering they were nominated for their final seasons.

Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenirk lost out on Best Television Actor in a Drama Series to Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner.

House of the Dragon was first broadcast on HBO in August.

Elsewhere in the ceremony, host Jerrod Carmichael drew gasps from the crowd with a Scientology remark about Tom Cruise, while Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh both refused to be played off stage by the ceremony’s producers after winning awards.

Viewers were also left wondering whether Elvis star Austin Butler’s voice was his own, or whether he was performing his acceptance speech in character as Elvis Presley.

Find the full list of winners at the Golden Globes here, and all the updates from the event, as they happened, here.