Watch live: Golden Globes 2025 nominations announced by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut
Watch live as the Golden Globes 2025 nominations are announced by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut in Los Angeles on Monday, 9 December.
In the film categories, Wicked, Anora, Conclave, and Emilia Pérez are among the favourites.
The Penguin, Baby Reindeer, Slow Horses and Shogun are expected to be in contention for trophies in TV.
The 2025 ceremony will be hosted by stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser, who described the appointment as “truly a dream job.”
“Some of my favourite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina [Fey], Amy [Poehler], or Ricky [Gervais] have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear. I just hope to continue in that time-honoured tradition (that might also get me cancelled),” she said.
The 82nd annual Golden Globes, the first major award show of the season, will air live on 5 January 2025.
