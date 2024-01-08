Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Comedian and Golden Globes host Jo Koy has responded to Taylor Swift’s viral reaction to his joke about the singer and the NFL.

During his opening monologue, Koy seemed nervous but attempted to lighten the mood by referencing Swift’s highly publicised displays of support for her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift... there’s just more to go to here.”

As the camera switched to a close-up of Swift, she could be seen pursing her lips before taking a sip from her drink, a decidedly icy expression on her face.

Speaking to GMA3 the morning after the ceremony, Koy said of his hosting experience: “I had fun. You know, it was a moment that I’ll always remember. It’s a tough room. It was a hard job, I’m not going to lie.”

He added: “I’d be lying if [I said] it doesn’t hurt… Hosting is just a tough gig. Yes, I’m a stand-up comic but that hosting position it’s a different style.”

Jo Koy and Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes 2024 (Getty)

Asked if there was a specific moment he felt bad about, Koy responded, “I think it was when the Taylor [Swift] one was just a little flat… It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL…

“I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way.”

Koy also discussed the moment with Entertainment Tonight, saying: “Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute. I was just saying it’s less cutaways, that’s all.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Swift was attending the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday 7 January as her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was among the nominated works.

Her frosty reaction to Koy’s joke did not go unnoticed by viewers, who took to social media to discuss the awkward moment.

“Taylor Swift being unamused by Jo Koy, she’s really just like us!” one fan joked, alluding to Koy’s rough start to the Golden Globes.

“If Taylor Swift death stares could actually kill, Jo Koy would now be deceased,” TV host Piers Morgan tweeted.

One viewer said: “Omg, Taylor Swift’s death stare before sipping champagne at the #GoldenGlobes perfectly embodies Jo Koy’s cringey hosting job.”