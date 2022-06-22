Good Morning Britain: Live TV broadcast gatecrashed by anti-government protesters

‘Get your Johnson out of our democracy,’ demanded one of their prominently displayed signs

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 22 June 2022 11:49
Anti-Conservative protesters crash live GMB broadcast.mp4

Anti-government protesters disturbed a live TV broadcast during Wednesday’s (22 June) episode of Good Morning Britain.

The incident took place while GMB presenters Richard Madeley and Ranvir Singh were speaking to correspondant Louisa James outside the Houses of Parliament.

Behind James, two protesters could be seen holding aloft signs bearing messages such as “Get your Johnson out of our democracy”, “Brexit is not working”, “Cost of Tory crisis”, and “We despise Tory lies”.

The protests came during a segment discussing the rates of inflation, which have hit a new 40-year high amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

One of the protesters in the video was Steve Bray, an activist who made headlines for his sustained protests against the UK’s departure from the European Union outside Westminster back in 2018.

Viewers shared their reactions to the moment on social media, with many praising Bray for the disruption.

“Steve Bray needs to be given a peerage,” one person wrote.

Louisa James speaking in front of protesters on ‘Good Morning Britain'

(ITV)

“Loved your slot on @GMB this morning,” another viewer wrote, tagging the protester. “Brilliant.”

“Steve Bray killing it on GMB this morning,” someone else wrote.

Good Morning Britain airs daily on ITV at 6am.

