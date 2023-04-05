Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gordon Ramsay says he gets particularly upset when people suggest he uses cocaine due to his strict anti-drugs stance.

The celebrity chef discussed his itinerant upbringing on various council estates and his brother’s heroin addiction on the latest episode of Spencer Matthews’s podcast, Big Fish.

“Growing up in multiple s***holes, you get one’s s*** together early,” Ramsay told the former Made in Chelsea star.

“I just wanted to better myself and get out of a situation that was unfortunate. I had grown up on 15 council estates.”

He continued: “I set out to change and give my family the security and everything that I had wished for at their age. I never expected that level of success, like any success it's worked for.”

The 56-year-old explained that while he was becoming more successful, his brother’s addiction issues were escalating.

“The flipside to my success is my brother’s addiction to heroin. It’s bizarre isn’t it?

“... You’re so close as brothers. We’re 14 months apart [yet] so much has changed dramatically.”

Gordon Ramsay (Getty Images)

He added: “I have that reminder on a daily basis how different it could have been if I’d gone down a different road and felt the country owed me something rather than fighting for something.”

In his autobiography, Humble Pie, Ramsay revealed he had paid for his younger brother to attend rehab five times.

Matthews proceeded to ask the chef about his 2017 ITV series Gordon Ramsay on Cocaine, which saw him around Colombia learning about the drug that killed one of his friends.

“I get incredibly upset when everybody thinks I’m on it [cocaine] because you’re boisterous, you’re loud and you’re excited. That’s just passion,” Ramsay said.

“Pure f***ing passion and that’s no different to being in a dressing room or changing room at half time, 2-0 down and you’ve got to get your s*** together in the next 45 minutes.”

He added: “I got upset when everyone thought that rock’n’roll status in the industry was dependent on this f***ing white powder and it was absolute nonsense.”

Ramsay faced criticism over the show from fellow chef Neil Rankin at the time, who called him a “terrible f***ing ambassador for our industry”.

He claimed that Ramsay’s other TV shows, including Kitchen Nightmares and Hell’s Kitchen, had “glorified” kitchen abuse.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.