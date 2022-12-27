Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Good Morning Britain is welcoming a new host this week, with broadcaster Gordon Smart joining the show this Thursday (29 December).

Smart, 42, is one of a roster of presenters who are taking over hosting duties while regulars Kate Garraway, Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid are having time off over Christmas.

The journalist, editor and broadcaster will present alongside Charlotte Hawkins on Thursday 29 and Friday 30 December.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the amazing stable of talent, in front and behind the camera, on Good Morning Britain,” he said.

“So many of the issues facing the country right now are close to home and I’m relishing the chance to join the debate.”

Smart’s background includes being the youngest editor of The Sun’s Bizarre Showbiz column, when he was 26. He later edited The Scottish Sun and was deputy editor at the National Edition in 2016.

He has also hosted shows on talkSPORT, BBC Radio Scotland, Radio X and BBC Radio 5 Live.

Other presenters who regularly stand in include Martin Lewis, Richard Madeley, Adil Ray, Ed Balls and Robert Rinder.

A permanent replacement for Piers Morgan, who left the show last year after an on-air row about Meghan Markle, is yet to be found.

Earlier today (27 December), Morgan’s Twitter account has disappeared, amid reports it was “hacked”.

The formerGMB star, who has 8.3 million followers, usually tweets on an almost-hourly basis, about his latest thoughts on everything from world politics to the Duchess of Sussex.

At the time of writing, no tweets appear on Morgan’s account. His profile image and banner have also been wiped.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV.