Piers Morgan’s Twitter account has disappeared, amid reports that it had been hacked.

The formerGood Morning Britain star, who has 8.3 million followers, usually tweets on an almost hourly basis, sharing his thoughts on everything from world politics to Meghan Markle.

According to reports, in the early hours of Tuesday morning (27 December), abusive posts were published on Morgan’s account, aimed at the late Queen and Ed Sheeran.

The Mirror reported that Morgan’s account name was changed a number of times, at one point being renamed “lol”.

The publication also shared images of one tweet that said: “F*** the Queen.”

Another branded singer Sheeran a “ginger p****” and a “ginger f***er”.

At the time of writing, no tweets appear on Morgan’s account. His profile image and banner have also been wiped.

The Independent has contacted Morgan’s representatives for comment.

Earlier this month, Morgan – an outspoken critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – reacted to Jeremy Clarkson’s controversial column in The Sun.

He wrote: “Imagine if all those screaming with rage about Jeremy Clarkson felt the same protective anger towards those who’ve branded our Royal Family callous lying racist bullies – without producing any actual evidence for these cruel allegations?”

Piers Morgan (PA Archive)

In a subsequent post, Morgan said that while he’s “not defending what Clarkson wrote”, he’s asking “where the same anger is towards the lies/smears hurled at the Royal Family”.

Last year, Morgan quit GMB after critical remarks he made about the Duchess of Sussex’s mental health prompted an on-air row with a colleague and an Ofcom investigation.