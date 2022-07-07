Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The cast of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! grew emotional as they insisted Grace Dent hadn’t “let them down” after learning that the food critic had quit the reality show.

The MasterChef judge was among the original cast of campmates announced to take part in the 2023 series, competing alongside the likes of Jamie Lynn Spears, Fred Sirieix and Nella Rose.

However, on Monday (27 November), ITV announced that Grace had quit the competition on medical grounds. The 50-year-old had seemed unhappy as she was chosen by the public to take part in the next trial, “Down the Tubes”, with Josie Gibson.

Earlier in the episode, Ant McPartlin opened the show by telling viewers that Grace was “doing fine” after leaving the jungle. The news of her departure was shared with the camp by Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard, who read out a statement from Grace.

The message read: “My dear campmates, I’m so sorry to let you down. I have left the camp for medical reasons.

“My heart is broken, I have loved and enjoyed getting to know you all. You’ve held me up and it’s been a pleasure being your friend through this experience. Leaving you all at this stage will be one of the saddest things in my life. I love you all. Your friend, Miss Grace Dent.”

Frankie Dettori shouted out: “Grace, we miss you,” which Marvin Humes echoed. Danielle Harold said: “Love you, Grace.”

Grace’s departure was shared with the camp during Monday’s episode (ITV)

“That’s really sad,” Nick said, with Marvin insisting: “She hasn’t let us down.” “Bless her, she did really well,” Danielle said, while Fred confirmed: “She didn’t let us down!” Danielle added that she was “gutted” and shed a tear in the Bush Telegraph.

Earlier in the episode, the campmates had been told that Grace couldn’t take part in the Bushtucker Trial before they officially knew she’d left. Grace’s departure from the camp meant that Danielle who received the third-most votes, was asked to step in to compete as a “last-minute substitute”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In camp, Danielle said she was in “shock”. Ant asked her: “Do you feel OK about it? Is it better that you haven’t had a long time to prepare?”

Danielle replied: “I think so, the shock might help a little bit and I’m glad I’m here with my Josie.”

However, the pair played an impressive game, and picked up 10 out of 12 possible stars.

Later in the episode, new camp leader dedicated the meal to Grace, saying it was an “honour” to be there with her. “I bet she’s in a nice restaurant right now,” Josie theorised.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.