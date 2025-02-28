Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Graham Norton is set to be replaced on his BBC One show while his comedy tour takes him overseas.

The Irish host is taking an extended break from his BBC chat show while he performs An Evening With Graham Norton in Australia.

Rather than halting production of the series, the corporation is pushing on with a replacement, and Claudia Winkleman will be overtaking Norton while he’s away.

The news was announced on The Graham Norton Show back in January during an episode in which Winkleman was a guest. She quipped: “I apologise in advance”.

Winkleman will step into Norton’s shoes in Friday’s episode (28 February).

This will be the second time Norton has been replaced on his own chat show, with Jack Whitehall sitting in the presenter’s chair in 2019 when the host was unable to fulfil his duties.

Winkleman previously replaced Norton in another stint when he quit BBC Radio 2 after more than 10 years of presenting the Saturday morning show in 2021.

The Strictly Come Dancing host said of her appointment: “I’m not often speechless but the chance to be with the wonderful Radio 2 listeners every Saturday has left me, quite frankly, gobsmacked.

“I hope my voice comes back in time for the first show as I can no longer simply rely on a fake tan and a fringe. There’s nobody I’d rather be with at the weekend, it’s a privilege and an honour.”

Previously speaking about the success of game show The Traitors on The Graham Norton Show, Winkleman said: “I am always very nervous that people aren’t watching and then incredibly grateful that they are.

‘Traitors’ host Claudia Winkleman will replace Graham Norton while he takes a chat show break ( BBC / Studio Lambert )

“I feel about Traitors like people feel about an offspring – you’re so glad when people love it.

The BBC released the third series of the popular show on New Year’s Day. The reality TV show follows a group of contestants living together in a castle in the Scottish Highlands. Among them are a secret number of “Traitors”, who must conspire to eliminate others in the group without being detected.

The final survivors have the chance of winning the life-changing sum of money. However, if a Traitor makes it through undetected, they will be able to claim the prize for themselves.

A celebrity version is in the works, and is scheduled to start filming in April.