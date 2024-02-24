For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Graham Norton has quit his Virgin Radio show after 13 years, the presenter has announced.

Irish host Norton revealed the news on the latest episode of his series, which was broadcast on Saturday (24 February).

The news comes following numerous radio shake-ups in recent months, involving Claudia Winkleman as well as Jordan North and Roman Kemp.

Norton told his listeners his decision stemmed from wanting to have his “weekends back” after more than a decade of presenting on the station, which he joined after a decade at BBC Radio 2.

“Now, the show isn’t quite the normal show today because I have a bit of an announcement to make – I’m leaving weekends here at Virgin Radio,” he said at the start of the broadcast.

Norton reassured listeners he will not be leaving the station altogether, telling them: “I’ll still be kind of popping up on the station from time to time. But my regular Saturday and Sundays, I’m stepping away.”

He continued: “I’ve worked weekends between here and the old place for 13 years and my life has changed a bit, so I just want my weekends back.

“So really, the next two shows – today and tomorrow – are me just saying thank you to you all for listening.”

He confirmed fellow Irish presenter Angela Scanlon, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing last year, will host for the next few weeks before “various announcements” on who will take over the slot permanently.

Norton joined Radio 2 in 2010 on the 10am to 1pm Saturday show, taking over from Jonathan Ross.

He moved to Virgin Radio in 2021, with his BBC slot going to Winkleman. The Strictly Come Dancing and Traitors host is due to leave that show in March after saying she wanted to spend more time with her growing children.

Norton also hosts an eponymous Friday night chat show on BBC One and is central to the broadcaster’s Eurovision coverage.

Additional reporting by Agencies