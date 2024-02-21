For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

DJ Jordan North quit Radio 1 to replace Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast, it has been revealed.

The announcement comes days after both North and Kemp quit their respective shows, with the former’s decision appearing to occur quite swiftly.

After the BBC shared the news on Friday (16 February), North’s “absolutely gutted” co-host Vick Hope said she was “so sad” they “didn’t get a proper on-air send off”.

Days later, Kemp said he was leaving Capital Breakfast in an emotional announcement to his listeners, telling them: “i’ve not found it easy at all.” While Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing was revealed to be North’s Radio 1 replacement, speculation was rife regarding who would replace Kemp – and it’s now been announced that North will be stepping into his shoes.

The appointment will see North reunite with former Radio 1 colleague Chris Stark as well as co-host Sian Welby, He’ll take over the role in April and will host this year’s Summertime Ball, which takes place in June.

