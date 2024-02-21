Jump to content

Jordan North to replace Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast in radio shake-up

North’s new hosting gig’s been announced days after his abrupt departure from Radio 1

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 21 February 2024 09:10
Roman Kemp fights back tears as he makes major Capital Breakfast show announcement

DJ Jordan North quit Radio 1 to replace Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast, it has been revealed.

The announcement comes days after both North and Kemp quit their respective shows, with the former’s decision appearing to occur quite swiftly.

After the BBC shared the news on Friday (16 February), North’s “absolutely gutted” co-host Vick Hope said she was “so sad” they “didn’t get a proper on-air send off”.

Days later, Kemp said he was leaving Capital Breakfast in an emotional announcement to his listeners, telling them: “i’ve not found it easy at all.” While Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing was revealed to be North’s Radio 1 replacement, speculation was rife regarding who would replace Kemp – and it’s now been announced that North will be stepping into his shoes.

The appointment will see North reunite with former Radio 1 colleague Chris Stark as well as co-host Sian Welby, He’ll take over the role in April and will host this year’s Summertime Ball, which takes place in June.

More to follow

