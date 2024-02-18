Vick Hope shares her main ‘sadness’ about Jordan North’s sudden Radio 1 departure

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

BBC Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope has expressed her main disappointment related to Jordan North’s decision to quit their show.

On Friday (16 February), Radio 1 announced that North would be leaving the station after 10 years. The presenter, who shot to wider recognition following an appearance on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2020, has hosted the Drivetime show alongside Hope since 2021. Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing will replace him in the role.

North said of his decision: “I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank all my wonderful colleagues / talented producers at Radio 1 who many I consider to be friends for life and will miss greatly, you’ve all reached out to me over the past 24 hours and it really has meant a lot.”

He thanked his “partner in crime” Hope, as well as “the fantastic listeners who have been really generous and always made me feel welcome, your kind words & messages have been so lovely”.

Hope also shared a statement about her co-presenter’s announcement, telling her followers she was “absolutely gutted” by the news.

She wrote on Instagram: “Absolutely gutted, to be honest. Our @jordannorth1 you’re a true @bbcradio1 legend, a dreamy co-host, and an incredibly special friend.... Thank you for sharing your wit and your warmth; your stories, your skill and your spirit. Going Home with Vick and Jordan has been such a mad, chaotic ride, I’ve loved being on this journey with you for a little bit, and will always support and cheer for you as you embark on the next chapter. You’re about to soar.”

Addressing a disappointment related to what appeared to be a rather sudden decision by North, Hope revealed she was “so sad” they “didn’t get a proper on-air send off”.

However, she urged her listeners to welcome “lovely, brilliant” replacement Jamie Laing “with open arms”.

Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1, said of North’s departure: “Jordan has been an amazing presenter and a valued colleague at Radio 1, and I’m so proud of his journey with us.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Jordan North and Vick Hope (Getty Images)

“He has always connected with the Radio 1 audience through his shows and projects, as witnessed by the huge amount of money raised for Comic Relief during his rowing trip from London to Burnley.”

During the 2022 challenge, the Burnley presenter raised more than £700,000 for charity as he rowed 100 miles along canals from London to his hometown.