Who will replace Roman Kemp on Capital’s Breakfast show?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Roman Kemp has announced he will be stepping down from Capital’s breakfast show after a decade with the station.

The popular presenter made the shock emotional announcement during a live broadcast this week, revealing that his last show would take place on 28 March.

“What I can tell you is I’m not saying goodbye right now, I’m not leaving the show today and that’s it, but it’s not far away,” Kemp, 31, told listeners on Monday (19 February).

The presenter fought back tears as he shared that the decision had “not been easy at all”.

As he leaves for pastures new, and speculation has begun to swirl around who will replace him.

The Independent has compiled a list of possible contenders to step in to take over his coveted spot.

Jordan North

The popular Lancashire presenter is undoubtedly the strongest contender for Kemp’s replacement. Having just exited BBC Radio 1’s drivetime show with Vick Hope, fans think he might be the shoo-in for the UK’s biggest radio slot.

The BBC announced his departure in a social media post last week, after a decade of presenting on the channel.

Even before Kemp announced he was leaving, fans were convinced he’d quit to go on to Capital.

One fan responded on X/Twitter with the eerie prediction, “See you on capital breakfast show very soon Jordan when Roman kemp quits next month that’s my prediction”, to the announcement.

Jordan North has left the BBC but has not confirmed where he’ll be going next (BBC)

Spencer Matthews

Jamie Laing was announced as North’s replacement on BBC Radio 1 – could Capital make the same move and hire a Made in Chelsea star to host the show? He currently presents the Big Fish podcast, which focuses on personal development.

His presenting experience includes hosting BBC’s Watchdog as well as taking part in a marketing campaign for CBeebies in 2019.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

In Disney+ documentary Finding Michael in 2023, Matthews embarked on a journey to Mount Everest in an effort to recover his late brother’s remains.

The former Etonian joined the cast of the reality TV show in 2011 as part of its original cast and quickly became one of its most popular breakout stars.

Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews (Getty Images)

The 28-year-old presenter, DJ and broadcaster is best known for hosting KISS FM’s Wake Up weekend show, KISS Fresh evening show and her work on Spotify’s Who We Be Talks podcast.

She’s starred in promotional campaigns for the likes of Adidas alongside Maya Jama. Her presenting experience includes hosting BT Sports and the MOBOs.

The south east Londoner has also worked with MTV on Generation Change: Ones to Watch and won the Dazed 100 fund for her docuseries Is Your Area Changing?

Margaret Leigh-Morgan

A 102-year-old former DJ has contemplated coming out of retirement to replace Roman Kemp as host of Capital Breakfast, saying she would give him a “good run for his money”.

With Kemp’s spot up for grabs, she told PA news agency that she may consider coming out of retirement upon meeting with presenter Tony Gilliam.

“I really enjoyed reminiscing with Tony as it brought back lovely memories of times filled with laughter and happiness at Angel Radio – I also thought I’d give Roman a good run for his money,” Leigh-Morgan said.

The great-grandmother of five became a radio DJ at the age of 92 and presented the Nonsense At Noon slot on Angel Radio for five years before retiring in 2017.

Tony Gilliam with Margaret Leigh-Morgan (Care UK’s Pear Tree Court/PA) (Care UK’s Pear Tree Court/PA)

Angel Radio champions vintage music and channels “happy memories for lovers of nostalgia”.