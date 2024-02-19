Roman Kemp fights back tears as he makes major Capital Breakfast show announcement

Roman Kemp fought back tears as he made a major announcement on his Capital Breakfast Show.

The 31-year-old revealed he is to leave Capital during Monday’s live show (19 February).

Admitting it was “really weird to say out loud”, Kemp said: “If I am totally honest I have no idea how I start this, so I am just going to come out and say it.

“This is going to be my last kind of six weeks on Capital, which is a weird thing to say.”

Kemp added he had had an “incredible eight years” doing the show.