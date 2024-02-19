For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roman Kemp has announced that he is stepping down from his Capital Breakfast show, a decade after presenting his first programme for the station.

The popular presenter made the emotional announcement during a live broadcast, revealing that his last show would take place on 28 March.

“What I can tell you is I’m not saying goodbye right now, I’m not leaving the show today and that’s it, but it’s not far away,” Kemp, 31, told listeners.

“It will come and that goodbye will come in five to six weeks. It’s not a decision that has come overnight either, it’s massive, I’ve not found it easy at all.

“Capital is my family, you as the wonderful listeners that you’ve been, you’ve been with me at my best times and my absolute lowest … Capital and Global have helped change me.”

Kemp, who is the son of Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and singer Shirlie Holliman, was 22 years old when he first joined Capital. He said his experiences with the radio station had “built me into the man I am today”.

“But I know that now is the right time to leave and now is the right time to move on,’ he concluded.

Roman Kemp is stepping down from his Capital Breakfast show after 10 years (Getty Images)

The news comes shortly after BBC Radio 1 presenter Jordan North revealed that he was quitting the station’s drivetime slot after 10 years, with Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing announced as his replacement.

Radio 1 made the announcement on X/Twitter on Friday morning (16 February) in a post saying: “Radio 1 will be saying goodbye to Jordan North.

“Jordan has been behind some of the most hilarious and entertaining moments on air over the years, and has been a constant source of inspiration for younger presenters. Thank you for everything.”

Laing will join North’s former co-host Vick Hope on the Going Home show from 4 March. He called the appointment an “absolute dream”, after he previously covered for Mollie King on her maternity leave.

North said of his decision: “I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank all my wonderful colleagues / talented producers at Radio 1 who many I consider to be friends for life and will miss greatly, you’ve all reached out to me over the past 24 hours and it really has meant a lot.”

Jordan North and Vick Hope (Getty Images)

He thanked his “partner in crime” Hope, as well as “the fantastic listeners who have been really generous and always made me feel welcome, your kind words & messages have been so lovely”.

Hope said she was “absolutely gutted” by North’s departure.

“Thank you for sharing your wit and your warmth; your stories, your skill and your spirit. Going Home with Vick and Jordan has been such a mad, chaotic ride, I’ve loved being on this journey with you for a little bit, and will always support and cheer for you as you embark on the next chapter. You’re about to soar.”

She also addressed what the suddenness of North’s departure by saying she was “so sad” that they hadn’t been able to give North “a proper on-air send off”.

However, she urged her listeners to welcome “lovely, brilliant” replacement Jamie Laing “with open arms”.