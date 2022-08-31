Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Great British Bake Off 2022 start date has been announced

Season 13 will be on screens within weeks

Nicole Vassell
Wednesday 31 August 2022 14:48
Comments
The Great British Bake Off 2021 trailer

The launch date of The Great British Bake Off has been announced.

After season 12’s conclusion in November, the much-loved baking competition returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 13 September at 9pm.

Last season ended with Italian engineer Giuseppe Dell’Anno crowned as the winner, after beating fellow finalists Chigs Parmar and Crystelle Pereira in his creation of a carrot cake and tea party banquet inspired by Alice in Wonderland.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will resume their judging duties, while Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will also be back to host and keep the contestants entertained.

Hollywood has appeared on every series of the show and the upcoming run will be Lucas’ third after replacing Sandi Toksvig in 2020.

Recommended

After the announcement of the show’s return date on Wednesday (31 August), fans were quick to express their happiness.

“I need it, and I need it now,” one viewer tweeted. Another wrote “I’M SO EXCITED,” while others acknowledged its return as the start of baked goods: “Yay, Bake Off’s back! There goes the diet, everyone.”

As of yet, the trailer has not been released. Judging by past previews for the series, fans can hope to see the Bake Off tent along with a variety of baking ingredients.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in