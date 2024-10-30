Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Viewers of The Great British Bake Off have been left stunned after a fan favourite was eliminated from the show after failing to impress during “autumn week”.

The latest season of the Channel 4 show has been filled with drama, as some contestants have dramatically quit and others have collapsed and needed medical attention.

Now, palliative care assistant, Nelly, whose infectious personality has seen her become one of the stand out characters on this season, has been eliminated.

Unfortunately, her efforts during autumn week, which included making a sweet pie and cakes celebrating seasonal vegetables, weren’t good enough to impress the judges, resulting in her saying her goodbyes.

Speaking after her exit, the 44-year-old said: “It’s not commiseration, it is a positive, I am so ready to leave. I never ever thought I would get to round six. I know my children are so proud.

“It’s not to teach them to win, it is to teach them to enjoy. Don’t cry! Everyone is crying...Of course, I am happy – in each of your hearts is a piece of Nelly and you are never going to forget me. Cake – we can bake!”

She continued: “I was ready to leave and felt it was my time to go.”

Nelly also revealed how host Noel Fielding was “genuinely upset” by her exit after the pair grew close while filming.

“I was looking at him and trying to support him with my eyes to say it is OK,” Nelly added. “But he couldn’t look at me, he was genuinely upset. The production team were crying and it really touched my heart so much.”

Fielding wasn’t the only one sorry to see Nelly go as she has received an outpouring of love on social media from viewers who are devastated that she’ll no longer be on the show.

One user on X/Twitter wrote: “The people’s princess, we love you SO so much Nelly (I’m devastated and don’t know how I’ll recover from this, oh my god).”

A second fan said: “How dare you send her home, how very dare you. Nelly. My love.”

A third added: “Farewell, Nelly. One of the greatest ever GBBO characters.”

Noel Fielding says goodbye to GBBO contestant Nelly ( Channel 4 )

In a letter shared on X/Twitter, Nelly wrote: “What a rollercoaster it was? Did you enjoy it? Because I did! Thank you for all the love and support. PS This is not end, only ‘BEGINNING’ [sic]. I will be back.”

Six bakers remain on the show, with Sumayah named as star baker this week, for the second time this season.